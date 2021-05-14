MWGM donates 100 oxygen concentrators for Kadapa

Kadapa: Following request from Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy, Prakasam district based Mid West Granite Mining (MWGM) company donated 100 oxygen concentrators to the Kadapa district on Thursday.

Representatives from MWGM met the MP Y S Avinash Reddy and handed over the 25 Oxygen concentrators in various capacities like 10liters/ minutes, 12 liters/minutes, 5liters/minutes in the first phase.

The MWGM representatives told that remaining 75 concentrators would be sent within five days. On the occasion, Avinash Reddy thanked the MWGM chairman Raghava Reddy of his initiative in donating the Oxygen concentrators.

He said covid patients need not to panic as oxygen is sufficiently available in the government run hospitals and quarantine centres in the district. District Collector CH Harikiran said that the oxygen concentrators will be provided for 200 beds.

He thanked the MWGM of their support to the Kadapa district. JC Saikanth Varma, MWGM representatives Damodara Reddy YCP leaders Bharath Reddy, Sankar Reddy and others were present.

