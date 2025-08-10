My ambition is to see AP as zero poverty State by 2029: Naidu

Nellore: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that his ambition is transform Andhra Pradesh as ’Zero Poverty’ State by 2029. He virtually participated in the distribution of house site pattas to the beneficiaries at Bhagath Singh Colony of 54th division of Nellore Municipal Corporation on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Naidu has said that as part of the initiative to eradicate poverty, the government has formally proposed to launch P-4 concept on August 19. He said the government has been spending Rs 34,000 crore only on social security pensions to all the pensioners across the State. Free bus travel for women will be implemented from August 15, he informed.

Lauding Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana for his initiative of facilitating house site pattas to the poor in Bhagath Singh Colony, Chandrababu recalled that when Narayana brought the issue to his notice, he immediately approved it in the interest of poor.

Chief Minister Naidu has virtually interacted with two beneficiaries - SK Sahibha and M Mastanamma and enquired whether they are getting welfare schemes properly.

Later, Minister P Narayana and Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy have distributed house site pattas to the beneficiaries.

Minister Narayana said that at present pattas are being given to 633 beneficiaries against 1,430 and the remaining will be given in a phase wise manner.

State Waqf Board Chairman Sheik Abdul Aziz, district Collector O Anand, Joint Collector K Karthik, NMC Commissioner YO Nandan and others were present.