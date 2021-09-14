Mysterious diseases hit coconut crop in Konaseema

Amalapuram: Horticulture Research Station conducted "Coconut Mela '' at Dr YSR Horticulture University (YSRHU), Amalapuram on Tuesday.

Addressing on the occasion, Social Welfare Minister Pinipe Viswaroop stated that the low yield of coconut in Konaseema areas has been noticed for the last two decades due to certain diseases.

He wanted the horticulture scientists to investigate the problem and find out ways and means to prevent the recurring of these diseases and enable the coconut farmers to obtain more yields than the present one so that they can reap higher profits.

Minister Viswaroop said that a variety of diseases are affecting the coconut trees and hence the farmers are worried. He wanted the scientists to help the farmers get rid of the diseases causing low yield and low profits. He highlighted the scientific efforts of the scientists of Dr YSR Horticulture University and struck a note of optimism with regard to the efforts of the scientists in curbing the dangers of diseases affecting the coconut trees.

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said that the YSRCP government has taken up the task in a prestigious manner and is striving to solve the problems of the coconut farmers. Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran said the qualified agriculture and horticulture experts in the Rythu Bharosa Kendras work for the development of the farmers. They impart training to farmers to cultivate better crops and achieve more production. The farmers by taking the expertise from them would be trying to have a better sustained yield, he added.