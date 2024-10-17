N. Manoj Reddy Takes Charge as Kadapa Municipal Commissioner, says will develop Kadapa

N. Manoj Reddy has officially assumed the role of Municipal Commissioner for the Kadapa Municipal Corporation. In a statement following his appointment, Commissioner Reddy expressed his commitment to guiding the city towards progressive development, aligning his efforts with directives from the District Collector.

During his initial address, Reddy outlined several key priorities for his tenure, including the enhancement of the drainage system to effectively manage rainwater and prevent water stagnation during the monsoon seasons. "We will conduct thorough reviews with the relevant authorities to implement a more efficient drainage infrastructure," he stated.

Additionally, Reddy emphasized the importance of ensuring a reliable water supply for the residents of Kadapa. "It is our priority to take necessary measures to ensure good water supply," he affirmed, vowing to be accessible to the public to address their concerns.

The newly appointed commissioner also addressed the issue of land encroachments within the corporation's jurisdiction. He pledged to take stern action against illegal encroachments to uphold the integrity of municipal land. "Strict action will be taken to reclaim land that has been unlawfully occupied," Reddy asserted.



As Reddy begins his tenure, residents can expect a proactive approach towards urban challenges, with a focus on development, accountability, and citizen engagement at the forefront of his agenda.

