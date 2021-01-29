Naadu-Nedu (Health) Finalise tenders by April 15: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to finalise the tenders for developmental works in existing medical colleges and construction of new medical colleges by April 15. He held a review on Nadu-Nedu (health) at his camp office at Tadepalli on Thursday.

Under Nadu-Nedu (health), works related to YSR village clinics, YSR urban clinics, primary health centres (PHCs), area hospitals, developmental works in existing medical colleges and construction of new medical colleges are being taken up at an estimated budget of Rs 16,270 crore.

During the review, the Chief Minister said land acquisition for hospitals should be completed soon and works should begin and asked the officials to focus on the maintenance and hygiene of buildings being constructed.

The officials said works were being done with a deadline to complete construction of 10,011 village clinics by April and added that construction of 151 new PHCs and restoration of 982 existing PHCs will be completed by October and the works of Nadu-Nedu in area hospitals will be completed by December.

They said 3.1 crore square feet of works are being done for construction of super specialty hospitals, new medical colleges and restoration of existing colleges and added that this work would be equal to four times the work of Beijing Airport and six times the work of Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai.

On Covid-19 situation, the officials said the recovery rate is 99.04 per cent and the mortality rate is 0.81 per cent and also briefed on the progress in vaccination which going on in the state.

The Chief Minister sought details of training being given to staff in PHCs and those in village and urban health clinics. The officials said tests are being conducted for staff for awareness and knowledge on referral system. The Chief Minister said awareness should be created among Asha workers on referral system. When officials explained the workflow of ANMs and Arogyamitras regarding the referral system, he said the staff should have complete understanding on empanelled hospitals and be prepared to give proper guidance to the patients.

He said staff should be provided with complete information for effective implementation of government policy of providing free treatment if medical expenditure exceeds Rs 1,000. Feedback should be taken from Aarogyasri beneficiaries and implementation of Arogya Asara should be verified. He directed the officials to ensure a mobile phone with every Arogyamitra. He said the real-time data on any problem in empanelled hospitals should reach top officials. The officials said an app has been designed for this purpose. The Chief Minister said 104 and 108 vehicles should be well maintained and they should be in good condition.

Reviewing the system of doctors visiting villages, the Chief Minister said guidelines should be prepared on the basis of practices in other states and their ideas.

The Chief Minister also discussed the mystery illness in Pulla and Komaravolu villages of West Godavari district. He enquired about the tests conducted by various reputed institutes and their results. The officials said drinking water is safe, food samples in Pulla village were tested safe and the results of food samples of Komaravolu are awaited.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani), Chief Minister's chief advisor Nilam Sawhney, transport principal secretary M T Krishnababu, health principal secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, health commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation managing director V Vijayarama Raju, Aarogyasri trust CEO A Mallikarjuna and other senior officials were present.