NABARD chief all praise for CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday reviewed the infrastructural development works financed by NABARD in the State.

The Chief Minister felicitated the NABARD Chairman GR Chintala, who had called on the Chief Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, GR Chitala hailed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as 'Navaratnala Chief Minister' for the revolutionary initiatives taken by the government in key areas. He said that the State is going to change completely in the next 15 years, especially in education and health sectors.

He stated that NABARD is very interested in the infrastructure projects being undertaken by the State government and extended its support for effective implementation of these projects. GR Chintala emphasised on developing the food processing industry, making agriculture sector more profitable, and stated that highest priority will be given to drinking water projects.

Meanwhile, the officials briefed the NABARD Chairman regarding Nadu-Nedu works taken up in government schools across the State and urged to support the second phase of Nadu-Nedu works by providing Rs 2,000 crore. NABARD has given Rs 652 crore for infrastructure development in schools in the first phase of Nadu-Nedu.

The officials also explained about the works taking place in Anganwadi centres under the name of YSR Pre-Primary Schools, activities taking place in the medical and health sector, where 16 new medical colleges and super specialty hospitals are being set up. Officials sought financial assistance from NABARD to support these projects.

The officials also explained about the revolutionary steps taken in agriculture sector by bringing in RBK's, food processing units, janata bazars and further elaborated the water grid project that was initiated to provide safe drinking water to the people.

Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Kurasala Kannababu, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, MP Vallabhaneni Balashouri, Agriculture Special CS Poonam Malakondaiah, Co-operation Department Special Secretary Y.S. Madhusudan Reddy, School Education Chief Secretary Budithi Rajasekhar, Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Chief Secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, Medical and Health Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Water Resources Secretary Shyamala Rao, Women and Child Welfare Director Kritika Shukla and other senior officials were present.