NABARD extended 20 lakh cr to farmers, SHGs

Guntur: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) chairman Dr Chintala Govinda Rajulu said that NABARD extended financial assistance of Rs20 lakh crore to the farmers and Self-Help Group women in the rural areas besides extending loans for rural development.

He addressed Rythu Sammelanam at Brahmmanakoduru village under Ponnur Assembly constituency in Guntur district on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he appreciated the services of Self Help Groups and added that they are for the empowerment of women in the country.

Stateing that 70 per cent of the people in our country are depending on agriculture, the NABARD chief stressed on crop change pattern to save land fertility. He recalled his childhood and association with his native place Brahmmanakoduru and Bapatla Agriculture College. He explained the role of NABARD in development of rural areas.

MP Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao said that the State government is implementing many welfare schemes for the welfare of farmers and that aqua farmers are getting foreign exchange through prawn exports. He said that the government is giving top priority for major ports development.

Former MLA Dhulipala Narendra Kumar said that he will work with the NABARD for the dairy development.

Tobacco Board Chairman Yadlapati Raghnath Babu, Ramineni Foundation chairman Ramineni Dharma Pracharak, BJP district president Patibandla Ramakrishna were present.