NABARD team inspects works in Madanapalle division

Madanapalle: Sixth Common Review Commission (CRC) members of NABARD, MK Guptha and Vandana Sarma visited many villages under Madanapalle division on Tuesday.

The Commission members were here to study developmental works being executed in rural areas in the district through the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), District Water Management (DWAMA), Panchayat Raj (Engineering works), Zilla Parishad, Women and Child Welfare and Handicrafts departments for which the Centre released financial assistance.

On Tuesday, the team visited Kota Ooru in B Kotha Kota mandal and villages in Kurabalakota mandal and interacted with the various beneficiaries including MNREGA workers. The team also interacted with the artisans at potteries in Kurabalakota mandal and also visited tamarind unit, pottery unit and agriculture unit and studied their activities and development.

Meanwhile, ZP chairperson Govindappa Srinivasulu met the Commission members and requested them to provide benefits including increase in ceiling of working days from 100 to 200 to NREGA workers, increase of daily wage from Rs 245 to Rs 300, allowing women to work only in forenoon session as they need to take part in daily household works including taking care of cattle at their houses. They were also urged to consider covering sanitation works under MNREGA.

After the visit, the Commission members expressed their satisfaction over the implementation of various schemes utilising the Central funds.

ZP CEO Prabhakar Reddy, DWAMA project director B Chandrasekhar, DRDA project director DMK Tulasi, B Kotha Kota ZPTC M Ramachandra, MPDOs Sankaraiah(B Kotha Kota), Deleep (Kurabalakota) and others were present.