NABH team inspects VIMS departments

Visakhapatnam: Members of National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) visited Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) on Monday and examined various departments on the premises.

NABH members SK Sameem and VN Chidambara said the team was visiting the hospital for the first time.

They interacted with the patients and enquired about the facilities available in the hospital.

Later, the NABH representatives verified case studies of the patients and records of medicines administered to them.

After taking stock of the amenities at the hospital, the representatives expressed satisfaction over the maintenance of the premises.

They appreciated Director of VIMS K Rambabu for facilitating signboards at various points as they are helpful to the patients to visit various wards.

They examined fire safety measures, biomedical waste management at the venue. Those that required improvement were brought to the notice of the Director of VIMS. Stating that the team lauded the facilities at the VIMS during their first visit, Dr. Rambabu attributed the appreciation of NABH representatives to the teamwork.