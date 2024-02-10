Nagarjuna varsity signs MoU with AIMERS

Nagarjuna Nagar (Guntur district): The Department of MBA (Hospital Administration) of Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Department of MBA of Technology Management and the Artificial Intelligence Medical and Engineering Researchers Society (AIMERS) and Indian Servers Private Limited here on Friday.

The agreement is aimed at providing internships, skill development programmes like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Internet of Things (IoT) for students of these departments and fostering collaboration. Vice-Chancellor of the university Prof Rajashekhar Patteti, Registrar Dr B Karuna, AIMERS president Sai Satish, Dean School of Management Prof Nagaraju Battu, Head of the Department of MBA (Hospital Administration), Departmental Heads, Senior faculty members Dr Prasad Chundi, Dr Srinivas Palikila Dr David Raju, Dr Sadik, Dr Sridhar Reddy and Dr Manohar a renowned ophthalmologist and executive member of AIMERS and other company representatives were present.