Nageswara Rao elected president of Fencing Association of Andhra Pradesh

Ongole: The members of the Fencing Association of Andhra Pradesh elected V Nageswara Rao of Prakasam district as their president at the general body meeting held on January 24 at Kakinada.

Fencing Association of Andhra Pradesh president Nageswara Rao said that the election was conducted as per the Sports Code- 2011 stipulated by the Government of India. He added that the vice-president of the Fencing Association of India, Devendra Kumar Sahu, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh East Godavari Chief Coach PS Suresh Kumar participated as the observers for the election.

The Fencing Association of India president Rajiv Mehta, secretary Bashir Ahmed appreciated Nageswara Rao for being elected as the Andhra Pradesh president while Fencing Association of Prakasam district Balisetty Nageswara Rao, vice-president Kunapareddy Siva, secretary Gunukula Naveen congratulated him.