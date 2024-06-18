Naidu asks new AP TDP chief to bring fresh blood into party

Undavalli: Chief Minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu instructed the new president of the state TDP Palla Srinivasa Rao to bring fresh blood into the party taking suggestions from seniors and support of the juniors.

Palla Srinivasa Rao took charge as the state president of TDP here on Monday.

Chandrababu said that Srinivasa Rao had been given the responsibility due to the hard work he put in for the last five years for strengthening the party. He said that Srinivasa Rao had been entrusted with huge responsibility and he should work efficiently. He should strive to bring the youth into the party particularly from backward classes, scheduled castes and tribes and minorities.

Chandrababu said that Srinivasa Rao should act as a bridge between the party and the government.

Giving direction to the new president, Chandrababu told him to launch membership drive of the party. Party cadre should be appointed in the nominated posts. At the same time, every leader who worked for the party should be given proper recognition.

Later, Srinivasa Rao also met TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh who told him that he had been entrusted with huge responsibility. Srinviasa Rao needs to activate the cadre throughout the state.

Srinivas Rao assured the TDP leadership that he would take up the responsibility and work hard.