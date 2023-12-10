Naidu assures full support to Yanadi community

Bapatla: Assuring the Yanadi community of all possible assistance for their welfare by the next TDP government, former Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday wondered if the people of the State really need a government which does not come to the rescue of the poor during the natural calamities.



“Soon after the TDP is back in power a special plan will be formulated for the welfare of Yanadi community,” Naidu said after visiting the residents of the Yanadi Colony in Bapatla.

Expressing serious concern that the residents of the colony were virtually living in the water for the past three days and they were facing a lot of problems, Naidu said that the condition of Yanadis at the district headquarters Bapatla was very pathetic.

“One of my brothers is saying that all the welfare schemes are stopped for the colony residents as they have voted for the TDP in the last elections. Are the electors who have not voted for the ruling party not eligible for the welfare schemes,” Naidu asked.

Regretting that Yanadis still remain backward academically and medically though the TDP while in power has taken all measures for their development, the TDP supremo felt that the children of the community need to be given good education. He asked as to why only 25-kg rice was being supplied to the Yanadi community members too and felt that at least 50 kg should be supplied to them.

Except making false promises, the State government is not coming to the rescue of the poor, he said and demanded payment of Rs 20,000 to each family of Yanadis who suffered damage in the cyclone. Naidu felt that Yanadis should join politics and leadership qualities should grow among them and only then their lifestyle will change.

“I will take the responsibility for the development of the Yanadi community and a special plan will be formulated for your progress,” Naidu told the Yanadi community people.