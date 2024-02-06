Naidu assures jobs to youth

Anakapalli: Telugu Desam Party national president N Chandrababu Naidu assured that youths need not distance themselves from their parents by migrating to neighbouring states in search of employment once the TDP-JSP combine comes to power in the state.

Addressing a huge gathering at K Kotapadu, Madugula in Anakapalli district on Monday at ‘Ra Kadali Ra’ election meetings, Naidu pointed out the failures of the YSRCP government and exhorted the victims of various tax payers, including those who pay garbage tax, to become star campaigners and steer the state free of YSRCP in the ensuing polls.

The YSRCP government failed in releasing the annual job calendar and it would not be repeated in the new government, Naidu said, assuring that the youths will be given employment once the new government is formed. “Youths will be given an opportunity to get employed in multinational companies and they need not go anywhere, but work from home (WFH),” Naidu guaranteed.

“Through the poll campaign, the Chief Minister keeps on reiterating that he presses the buttons and credit the amount to beneficiaries. Now it’s your chance to press the right button which would be useful for the people of Andhra Pradesh,” Naidu said.

"In the garb of pressing the button, the Chief Minister is indulging in corruption," and hence you should press the right button and throw him out,” he added.

Naidu said the Chief Minister did not press the button to release a job calendar or implement total prohibition or abolition of Contributory Pension Scheme nor did he put an end to farmers’ woes and their suicides.

Speaking about the domination of non-native leaders in North Andhra, Naidu said those who came from the neighbouring districts ended up looting the region.

During TDP’s regime, Naidu recalled that the North Andhra region was taken care of by the local leaders, including Ch Ayyanna Patrudu and Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy.

Once the TDP-JSP comes to power, the BCs will be given priority and protection will be provided to them. The state will not see any future until we end ‘psycho’s rule’, Naidu said, recalling how the YSRCP aided in ruining the North Andhra region instead of

developing it.

He said the state government had failed to allot required land to set up the new railway zone but succeeded in making North Andhra region as a hub for ganja and crime. “Let us unite to break the wings of ‘fan’ and present the broken pieces to the Chief Minister,” Naidu exhorted the people.