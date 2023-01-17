Naidu attacks 'anarchic' rule in AP

Pileru (Annamayya district): TDP national president N Chandra Babu Naidu alleged that a rule of anarchy is being witnessed in the state as common people are constantly terrorised with 'state-sponsored terrorism'.

Amid tight security, the TDP president visited the eight party activists who were lodged in Pileru sub-jail for the last few days in connection with recent Punganuru incident, on Monday

Launching a scathing attack on the police during a media conference here, the former chief minister said the TDP activists were illegally jailed without proper reason.

He alleged that real culprits (YSRCP activists) involved in the Punganuru incident fled from the spot during the confrontation while the police arrested innocent TDP supporters by mentioning them as 'Others' in the First Information Report(FIR) at the behest of mines minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy.

He demanded that police should answer under what sections they arrested the TDP men calling them as 'Others' without conducting proper investigation and showing proper reasons.

Naidu alleged that during the interrogation, police used unparliamentary language and resorted third degree on party activists with an intention to get forced confessions.

He said that police also failed to follow norms before producing the TDP activists before the magistrate as they threatened to 'encounter' them if they tell the magistrate that they were tortured during the interrogation.

"The police who were responsible for acting against the constitution will not escape. They should pay for their wrongdoings some day," he warned.

Naidu alleged that during the three-and-a-half years rule of YSRCP as many as 50 innocent people from minority communities have been assaulted and falsely booked and added that minority sections in the state are feeling unsafe under the YCRCP's 'police rule'.

He said that era of YSRCP has came to an end as it lost the confidence of all sections of population.

Meanwhile, some flex banners appeared in Pileru with the slogans of 'Psycho Babu go back' triggering mild tension.