Naidu calls up CS, seeks urgent steps on pensions

Vijayawada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu made a phone call on Tuesday to chief secretary K S Jawahar Reddy urging immediate action to distribute pensions to every household in the state. He emphasised that the Election Commission has not imposed any restrictions on pension distribution and stressed the importance of delivering pensions directly at the doorsteps of the elderly and disabled to alleviate their difficulties. He requested immediate implementation of pension distribution through alternative means in accordance with the directives of the Central Election Commission.

Chandrababu Naidu also spoke with Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena urging him to promptly instruct the government to ensure uninterrupted pension distribution to prevent any hardships for the people. Furthermore, he called for measures to address the false propaganda spread by YSRCP leaders and ministers regarding pensions trying to put the blame on TDP.

Earlier, taking to X (formerly Twitter), TDP chief asserted that the TDP never objected to the distribution of the pensions. Saying that everything happening now in the matter of pensions is a big political conspiracy, the former chief minister said it is in the DNA of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to try to gain political advantage with false propaganda..

Chandrababu said Jagan Mohan Reddy’s life is fake. “The Election Commission also did not order that pensions should not be given to every household. We don't need rulers who make the elderly and disabled people suffer for their political gains. People should win over these conspiracies and end evil politics. When we come to power, we will increase the pension to Rs 4,000, remove unnecessary restrictions and give pension at doorstep,” he said.