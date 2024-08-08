Live
- Call to crack whip on drug peddlers
- Andhra Pradesh: 11 gates of Pulichinthala project lifted amid excess water inflow
- YouTube to Revolutionize Content Creation with Gemini AI Tool
- NCP Factions Launch Rival Yatras Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Elections
- Heavy Rainfall Expected in AP, Telangana States: Yellow Alert issued
- ‘Breastfeeding in first hour of birth is vital’
- Magisterial Probe Blames MCD Officials And Fire Department For Negligence In Delhi Coaching Center Incident
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes check the rates on 08 August, 2024
- Be humane towards AP cabbies, Pawan urges TG drivers
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes check the rates on 08 August, 2024
Just In
Naidu delighted to see Krishna floodwater at Prakasam Barrage
Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu was delighted to see the flowing of Krishna river floodwaters from the Prakasam barrage on Wednesday.
Vijayawada : Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu was delighted to see the flowing of Krishna river floodwaters from the Prakasam barrage on Wednesday.
While returning to Undavalli after the inauguration of handloom exhibition at the Maris Stella College auditorium, Chandrababu Naidu stopped his convoy and alighted from the vehicle.
He stood for some time on the Prakasam barrage and joyfully watched the floodwater discharge. He spoke to some visitors, who were enjoying the scenic beauty of the barrage and flowing floodwaters.
The Chief Minister expressed his happiness stating that he was delighted to see flow of floodwater and it gave him lot of satisfaction. He also enquired about the floodwater levels at the reservoirs on Krishna river.