Naidu delighted to see Krishna floodwater at Prakasam Barrage

Vijayawada : Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu was delighted to see the flowing of Krishna river floodwaters from the Prakasam barrage on Wednesday.

While returning to Undavalli after the inauguration of handloom exhibition at the Maris Stella College auditorium, Chandrababu Naidu stopped his convoy and alighted from the vehicle.

He stood for some time on the Prakasam barrage and joyfully watched the floodwater discharge. He spoke to some visitors, who were enjoying the scenic beauty of the barrage and flowing floodwaters.

The Chief Minister expressed his happiness stating that he was delighted to see flow of floodwater and it gave him lot of satisfaction. He also enquired about the floodwater levels at the reservoirs on Krishna river.