Naidu fan pedals to Rajahmundry from Kuppam

Rajamahendravaram: A TDP supporter came from Kuppam to Rajahmundry on a bicycle to show solidarity with the party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who is on remand in the Skill Scam case in Rajamahendravaram Central Jail. The young man named Nagaraju Ganapati from Kanampacharlapalli village, Kuppam Constituency, Chittoor district set out on a bicycle in Kuppam on September 12 and reached Rajahmundry on Tuesday evening.



Ganapati, who works as an assistant engineer in the quality control department of a solar inverter company in Bangalore has been a long-time admirer of Naidu. After learning that Chandrababu was arrested on September 9 and moved to Rajahmundry Central Jail, Ganapati came to Rajahmundry by cycling a distance of 724 km to show his support to Chandrababu.

He met Nara Bhuvaneswari and Brahmani who were staying in Rajahmundry after Chandrababu’s arrest. Bhuvaneswari, who turned emotional on witnessing his admiration, said that they are strong by the support of the party ranks, who show such great admiration for them. She told the young man that Chandrababu would come out innocent with all of his admirers’ support.

Brahmani said that the people of Kuppam will always remember the affection shown to them.