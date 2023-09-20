Live
- Kunuthuru: Training in Millet recipes concludes
- Puttaparthi: 3 farmers commit suicide
- South Central Railway bags three Energy Efficiency Unit awards from CII
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on September 20, 2023
- Hyderabad: Milad procession to be taken out on Oct 1
- Hyderabad: Grand Ganesha awards on Sept 30
- Weather update: Rains in AP for three days amid expected low pressure area
- Chittoor: No crackers during Ganesh idols immersion
- Talasani inspects arrangements for Ganesh immersion on PV Marg
- Hyderabad: City soaks in Ganesh Chaturthi festivities
Just In
Naidu fan pedals to Rajahmundry from Kuppam
A TDP supporter came from Kuppam to Rajahmundry on a bicycle to show solidarity with the party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who is on remand in the Skill Scam case in Rajamahendravaram Central Jail.
Rajamahendravaram: A TDP supporter came from Kuppam to Rajahmundry on a bicycle to show solidarity with the party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who is on remand in the Skill Scam case in Rajamahendravaram Central Jail. The young man named Nagaraju Ganapati from Kanampacharlapalli village, Kuppam Constituency, Chittoor district set out on a bicycle in Kuppam on September 12 and reached Rajahmundry on Tuesday evening.
Ganapati, who works as an assistant engineer in the quality control department of a solar inverter company in Bangalore has been a long-time admirer of Naidu. After learning that Chandrababu was arrested on September 9 and moved to Rajahmundry Central Jail, Ganapati came to Rajahmundry by cycling a distance of 724 km to show his support to Chandrababu.
He met Nara Bhuvaneswari and Brahmani who were staying in Rajahmundry after Chandrababu’s arrest. Bhuvaneswari, who turned emotional on witnessing his admiration, said that they are strong by the support of the party ranks, who show such great admiration for them. She told the young man that Chandrababu would come out innocent with all of his admirers’ support.
Brahmani said that the people of Kuppam will always remember the affection shown to them.