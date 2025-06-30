Naidu for East Godavari tomorrow

Rajamahendravaram: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit Malakapalli village in Tallapudi mandal in East Godavari district on Tuesday to take part in the distribution of NTR Bharosa social security pensions. District collector P Prasanthi announced that the CM will also address a P4 Gram Sabha organised in the village.

On Sunday, the collector conducted a review meeting at the RDO office with officials from various departments to discuss the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit.

As part of the programme, the Chief Minister will distribute pensions directly at the beneficiaries’ homes and later interact with selected beneficiary families during the face-to-face session at the Gram Sabha. The collector reviewed security arrangements, helipad location, and Gram Sabha setup with officials.

The R&B officials were directed to complete the construction of the stage and helipad and brief the security teams accordingly. The Information Department was tasked with overseeing the sound system, digital screens, live broadcasts, and media coordination. A medical camp will also be arranged at the venue, along with fire safety measures and an uninterrupted power supply.

Key officials who attended the review meeting included joint collector S Chinna Ramudu, DRO T Seetharama Murthy, RDO Rani Sushmita, CPO L Appala Konda, DRDA PD NVVS Murthy, DPRO K Lakshmi Narayana, Housing PD S. Bhaskar Reddy, DTC R Suresh, DMHO Dr K Venkateswara Rao, and R&B SE SBV Reddy.

CM’s tour coordinator Pendhurthi Venkatesh, Kovvur MLA Muppidi Venkateswara Rao, and SP D Narasimha Kishore joined the collector in conducting a field-level inspection of the arrangements.