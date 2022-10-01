Naidu holds meet with erstwhile Guntur district leaders

Guntur: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the programmes conducted by the party district leaders and gave necessary suggestions to them for conducting programmes to create awareness among the public over the anti-people policies of the YSRCP government.

He held a meeting with the party leaders of the erstwhile Guntur district at party State office in Mangalagiri on Friday. Naidu directed the leaders to conduct the programmes with erstwhile Guntur district as a unit and stressed on coordination among the party leaders in the days to come. The leaders also gave feedback on the performance of the government and implementation of the welfare programmes and disputes among the party leaders in the YSRCP, it is learnt.

Former Ministers Prattipati Pulla Rao, Nakka Anand Babu and Alapati Rajendra Prasad, former MLA GV Anjaneyulu, Narasaraopet TDP in-charge Dr Chadavada Aravinda Babu, former MLA Kommalapati Sridhar, Guntur west in-charge Kovelamudi Ravindra (Nani) were among those present.