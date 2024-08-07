Naidu interacts with YouTube, Google honchos on tech support

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been making efforts to attract global investors to AP and as part of it, he interacted with YouTube CEO Neel Mohan and Google APAC head Sanjay Gupta virtually on Tuesday.

Delighted to connect with @YouTube Global CEO, Mr @nealmohan, and @Google APAC Head, Mr Sanjay Gupta online today. We discussed setting up a YouTube Academy in Andhra Pradesh, in collaboration with local partners, to foster AI, content development, skill development and… — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) August 6, 2024

The Chief Minister through a post on X stated that he had discussed with YouTube head on the opportunities for setting up YouTube academy in Andhra Pradesh. He said that he discussed with both YouTube and Google official about artificial intelligence, skill development and certification programmes by setting up academy in Amaravati with local partners. He said that he also discussed providing technology support for media city coming up in Amaravati capital region.

