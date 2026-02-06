Naidu orders skill upgrade for 20L unorganised workers

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to reinstate welfare schemes for construction and other unorganised sector workers and ensure prompt delivery of financial assistance. He instructed that workers be provided Rs 20,000 for maternity support, Rs 40,000 for marriage assistance, Rs 60,000 in case of natural death, and Rs 20,000 towards funeral expenses.

Reviewing the labour department at his camp office on Thursday, the Chief Minister emphasised improving skills, incomes, and living standards of workers. He directed officials to implement modern skill training programmes in collaboration with companies such as L&T, NCC, and Mittal, enabling workers to secure better employment opportunities in India and abroad.

Naidu ordered the creation of a district-wise and sector-wise database of workers, assessment of skill levels, and linkage with the State skill portal. He said workers should be enabled to pursue higher education through lateral entry and certified courses.

Stressing income growth, he instructed officials to enhance productivity through advanced training, simulation labs, and provision of modern tools. An action plan will be implemented to upgrade the skills of nearly 20 lakh workers and create a skilled workforce for upcoming large-scale industries. He also directed steps to encourage workers to become micro-entrepreneurs. On health and welfare, the Chief Minister ordered regular medical check-ups to identify serious illnesses. He clarified that free treatment up to Rs 2.5 lakh would be provided through the Labour Department, with remaining expenses covered by the NTR Vaidya Seva Trust under a universal health policy. Recalling that the Construction Worker Welfare Fund was established during the TDP tenure, Naidu directed officials to expedite worker registration.

Labour minister Vasamsetti Subhash, secretary M V Seshagiri Babu, and senior officials attended.