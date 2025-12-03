Naidu, Pawan greet Nadda on his birthday

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday extended birthday greetings to Union Minister and BJP national president J P Nadda.

Naidu wished Nadda good health and a long life, offering prayers for his well-being. "Wishing Union Minister and BJP India National President Shri J P Nadda a very happy birthday. I pray for his good health and long life," Naidu said in a post on 'X'. Pawan also conveyed his greetings, praising Nadda's organisational leadership and his role in strengthening the BJP across the country. "Warm birthday wishes to Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare and BJP India National President J P Nadda. Under your leadership, the BJP has secured multiple electoral victories and strengthened its presence across the nation," he said in a post on 'X'.

He further prayed for Nadda's continued service to the nation, invoking the blessings of Lord Venkateswara Swamy for his long and healthy life. Nadda is the 11th president of the BJP and assumed office in 2020.