Naidu promises Kuppam turnaround

Kuppam (Chittoor dist): TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu has promised the people that once the TDP government comes to power in the state, Kuppam will see a complete transformation. “Much more would be done for the constituency in five years than what was done in last 35 years,” he said.



Addressing a huge public meeting here on Monday, Naidu said the people should ensure that his winning majority crosses one lakh to teach a lesson to the YSRCP which was daydreaming of capturing Kuppam.

He said the NDA government will ensure that no restrictions were imposed on welfare programmes and would monthly pension of Rs 4,000 per month to each of the beneficiaries. He said he was indebted to the people of Kuppam as they always firmly stood by him.

Naidu said when he had promised to develop the dairy industry in Kuppam 35 years ago, he was ridiculed. But today Kuppam contributes over 4 lakh litres of milk to the dairy industry every day, he added. He said in the next five years he would ensure that milk production would go up to 10 lakh litres a day. He also promised the best road connectivity to all parts of the state and to Bengaluru so that the trade could develop faster.

The TDP chief said some leaders choose their constituency going by the caste or the religion but he had chosen Kuppam so that he can eradicate poverty from the constituency and uplift the downtrodden. To a great extent, he said, he had been successful. In the next five years, he said he would ensure that Kuppam produces entrepreneurs.

Reminding the people how the TDP workers and leaders were harassed by the present government, Naidu regretted that the hurdles were created even for him when he wanted to visit Kuppam, and cases were foisted against him. He said he remembers every issue and would fix the rowdies and goondas. He asked the people to be alert and ensure that the free and fair polls were held in Kuppam.

Naidu lashed out at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for failing to supply Handri-Neeva water to Kuppam. He alleged that Jagan had done great injustice to Kuppam by encouraging granite mafia and violent attacks on innocent people. Jagan was daydreaming of winning Kuppam but that will never happen, he added.

He made an appeal to the Muslims not to believe the wrong propaganda by the YSRCP. It is the TDP that has been implementing the four percent reservation to the Muslims and made Urdu as the second official language. He also explained why he had opted for an alliance with the BJP and Jana Sena. He said the state has been ruined in all respects by the YSRCP government and to put it back on track the Centre’s help becomes very important.