Naidu pulls up officials for laxity

Vijayawada : The state government has taken a serious view of the casual approach of some officials in preparing replies to the questions raised by members as well as the laxity that was shown by them in the fire incident at the Madanapalle sub-collector office.



Soon after the Assembly session was over Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu convened a meeting of all HoDs and a few ministers and made it clear to them that they have to shed their old habits and work in a responsible manner.

He said he was reviewing the work of the officials and would focus full attention on administration. He told them that it was mandatory for the officials to give complete and comprehensive answers to the questions raised by the members.

“No Sir, does not arise, kind of replies will not be accepted,” he said.

He also expressed his ire over the manner in which officials had shown laxity regarding the fire in the sub-collector office at Madanapalle where crucial running files were set on fire.

Meanwhile, two more constables have been suspended in the case.

Earlier, Social Welfare Minister Dola Sribala Veeranjaneya Swamy informed Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan in the Assembly lobbies that the officials were not given proper replies and briefing to questions pertaining to irregularities that had taken place during YSRCP rule. Pawan said that he too noticed it and pulled up the officials.

He expressed his dissatisfaction over the written replies provided by officers to questions related to diversion of gram panchayat funds. He said it was the duty of the government to provide proper replies to the questions raised by the members.

He and Social Welfare Minister Veeranjaneya Swamy asked the officials to come up with full details and comprehensive replies. No laxity would be tolerated, they told them.

