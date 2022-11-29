Naidu should stop creating hurdles to 3 capitals: Minister Gudivada Amarnath

Visakhapatnam: In the fight between selfishness and development, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath on Monday said that development has emerged victorious.

Following the stay order issued by the Supreme Court on AP High Court order pertaining to the completion of projects in six months in Amaravati, the IT Minister said that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu should change his stand at least now.

Speaking to the media here, the Minister advised Naidu to stop creating obstacles for the proposal of the three capitals in Andhra Pradesh. He asked the leaders of opposition parties not to create hurdles for decentralisation by provoking the people of different regions only to gain political mileage.

The IT Minister said all regions in the State were being considered as equal by the YSRCP government. "The ruling party is determined to develop North Andhra and other regions on all fronts equally across the State," he said.

Further, Amarnath mentioned that the YSRCP government was not against the development of Amaravati. However, along with Amaravati, he added, the focus was also being laid on the development of Uttarandhra and Rayalaseema regions which remained backwards for long.

The Supreme Court's stay order has taught a befitting lesson to people like Naidu who think that their region alone should be developed and not the other regions, the IT Minister stated.