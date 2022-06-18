Naidu spreading false propaganda against govt, flays Ambati

Vijayawada : Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu came down heavily on Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu for conspiring against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and spreading false propaganda during his public meetings to mislead people.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the Minister said Naidu has been speaking out of frustration and is irritating people with his speech marathon. Ambati flayed Naidu for referring to the Chief Minister during his meetings without any respect. He said that people have already dismissed him from power in 2019 for doing nothing to the State during his tenure and saved Andhra Pradesh by electing YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Minister said that Naidu has forgotten his role as an Opposition leader and was going around inciting the public against the State government. He questioned why people should protest against the YSRCP government when welfare schemes like Amma Vodi, Cheyutha, Aasara and Rythu Bharosa were being implemented by the State government. There were no such schemes under the TDP regime, Ambati said.

He lambasted Naidu for deliberately spreading false propaganda using a few media houses to divert people from government's welfare activities.

Speaking on Naidu's remarks on volunteers' pay scales, he stated that the volunteers were working with a service motive and are receiving honorarium instead of salaries and slammed the TDP chief for provoking them against the government.

Refuting the allegations that the government was illegally providing water to Bharathi Cements and other industries related to the Chief Minister, he said that any industry will take their share of water after getting authorised permissions. He stated that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had indeed completed irrigation projects like Gandikota reservoir, Chitravati and Sarvaraya Sagar which were neglected during the TDP rule. He announced that Nellore Barrage and Sangam Barrage which were named after former Minister Mekapati Goutam Reddy will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister in August this year. The Minister challenged Naidu to come to Assembly and discuss issues.