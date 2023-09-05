  • Menu
Naidu to visit Anantapur, Kurnool from Sept 5 to 9

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu
Puttaparthi: Former Chief Minister and TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu is visiting the undivided twin districts of Anantapur and Kurnool...

Puttaparthi: Former Chief Minister and TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu is visiting the undivided twin districts of Anantapur and Kurnool from September 5-9. Naidu will be connecting with people as part of ‘Bhavishattuku Guarantee’ programme for 5 days, according to B K Parthasaradi, president, district TDP unit.

He will visit Bellary and Rayadurg on September 5, Kalyandurg on September 6 and on September 7 in Guntakal constituency. He will visit Kurnool district from September 8-9 and participate in a host of programmes including roadshows, public meetings and in discussions with a cross section of people. He will also be meeting multiple castes, community people, groundnut farmers and party workers and leaders.

