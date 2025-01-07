Naidu unveils ‘Swarna Kuppam Vision 2029’

Tirupati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday unveiled the ‘Swarna Kuppam Vision-2029’ document during his two-day visit to his constitu-ency, Kuppam. He emphasised that Kuppam’s progress is now unstoppa-ble, expressing regret over the neglect it had faced under the previous YSRCP government, and the harassment endured by TDP activists in the region. Through a detailed PowerPoint presentation, Naidu outlined a five-year roadmap to transform Kuppam into a model constituency.

Naidu acknowledged his dual role as Chief Minister of the state and MLA of Kuppam, expressing deep gratitude to the constituency’s residents, who have elected him as their representative eight times. “Though I am the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, I am only MLA for Kuppam”, he commented. He highlighted the establishment of the Kuppam Develop-ment Authority (KADA) and the appointment of a young IAS officer as its Special Officer to spearhead development initiatives.

The Chief Minister’s vision includes empowering every household eco-nomically, ensuring that each family becomes a unit of entrepreneurship. Plans are in place to set up large-scale industries to create 15,000 jobs, achieve 100 percent solarization, improve road infrastructure, and intro-duce population growth incentives.

Other initiatives include skill training centres, the completion of a cargo airport and the establishment of a su-per-specialty hospital.

Agriculture will be made more profitable, with efforts to modernise prac-tices and reduce costs using technology. Welfare programs, such as pen-sions, gas cylinder distributions, and the construction of 100 percent household sanitation facilities, will also be prioritised. Naidu emphasised women’s empowerment through DWCRA groups and outlined plans to develop Kuppam as a modern tourism hub.

Reflecting on YSRCP’s tenure, Naidu criticised the government for mis-managing the state’s economy, suppressing free speech and failing to address public welfare. He urged the people to heed the call from him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Pawan Kalyan to defeat the ruling party in the upcoming elections.

Recounting his earlier achievements as Chief Minister, Naidu pointed to the development of Cyberabad and Hyderabad as an IT hub, asserting that the groundwork laid by the TDP was instrumental in Telangana’s current economic success. He stressed that collective effort and strong leadership could yield extraordinary results.

On water security, Naidu detailed plans to bring Handri-Neeva water to the Palar River, construct a check dam, and divert Godavari waters to Banakacharla and bring them to even Kuppam through Handri-Neeva to mitigate drought conditions. He reiterated the significance of sustainable water management for the region’s growth.

During an interactive session at Dravidian University, Naidu addressed questions from students, elaborating on his comprehensive plans for Kuppam’s development. He reaffirmed his commitment to making Kup-pam a model constituency with transformative initiatives under the Swarna Kuppam Vision-2029.