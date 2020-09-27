Naidu urges for SP Balu Memorial Music University in Nellore

Amaravati: TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu suggested the State Government set up a Music University in memory of legendary singer late SP Balasubrahmanyam in Nellore town, on Sunday in a letter addressed to the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Naidu underlined the need for preserving the legendary singer's memory by setting up a Sangeeta Kala Kshetra. Through this, music and fine arts may be encouraged in the State, he opined.

Stating that Balu made the Telugu people across the globe proud with his outstanding contributions, the TDP chief said that a bronze statue of the singer should be erected by the Government in the music university. Already, over 7 academies have been set up to promote and preserve culture and arts in the State. Of this, the music academy should be named after SP Balu, he suggested.

The TDP chief recalled how the AP Government set up the Telugu University and also erected 33 statues of Telugu stalwarts in different fields on the Tank Bund in Hyderabad city. Also, the TDP regime initiated efforts to keep the memory of the contributions of film director Bapu and writer Ramana by developing a Kala Khestra and a museum. An annual national award was instituted in memory of renowned musician and vocalist Mangalampalli Balamuralikirshna.

The TDP chief asked the CM to start annual state official celebrations on the birthday of SP Balu. A national award should be instituted in his name and Rs. 10 lakh should be presented to the recipient every year.