Ambati Rambabu Granted Bail in Police Misconduct Case

Guntur: Former State Minister and senior YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu has been granted bail by the Guntur Excise Court.

The court approved his conditional bail in connection with a case of alleged misbehaviour towards police officers. Additionally, the court dismissed the police’s custody petition against him. Ambati Rambabu, who is currently detained in Rajahmundry Central Jail, is expected to be released tomorrow (Thursday).

Supporters, including YSRCP ranks, activists, and fans, celebrated the news by bursting firecrackers at his residence in Guntur.