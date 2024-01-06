Naidu vows to bring AP back on development track

Kanigiri(Prakasam district): TDP national presdent N Chandrababu Naidu said his party is taking responsibility of putting the state back on track of development. He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is transferring MLAs and ministers from one constituency to another fearing defeat, but ‘waste is a waste wherever it is’.

He addressed ‘Raa… Kadaliraa..’, public meeting organised by the TDP and Jana Sena Party kickstarting the campaign for Elections 2024 here on Friday.

Chandrababu Naidu said that the protection of the state is a responsibility of everyone. “The elected government should act like a trustee and pave the way for the development of the state, but the current government neglected its responsibility towards the people. Development and welfare are like two eyes to my party. Wealth should create employment, but AP became the state where unemployed youth are in the highest number,” he said.

He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy destroyed the Amaravati capital, Polavaram and the industrial development of the state, and encouraged various mafia in the state. He said that due to the actions of the Jagan government, the debt burden increased to Rs 13 lakh crore, almost equal to the income of everyone in the state. He said that the experience and commitment of TDP and JSP would bring the state back on the track of development and improve the living standards of people. Many scams like sand, liquor and mines were happening in the state, and the money went to the ‘Tadepalli house’. He said that the coming TDP-JSP government would bring quality liquor at a lower price and address other issues. “Yerragondapalem YSRCP MLA and minister were transferred to Kondapi, but how can a person unacceptable in one constituency be acceptable in another constituency? Abusing and insulting the TDP and JSP leaders is the qualification for getting the MP and MLA ticket from YSRCP,” he said.

The TDP chief said that he wishes to make the Telugus the greatest and strongest community in the world. Explaining the Super Six policies of his party, he said the TDP-JSP government will give Rs 1,500 to every woman under Mahasakthi, provide Rs 15,000 to every student under Talliki Vandanam, three gas cylinders for free every year, free bus rides for women, Rs 20,000 as assistance to farmers under Annadata, Rs 3,000 as allowance per month to the youth until they get employed under Yuva Galam, supply potable drinking water to every household under Intintiki Neeru, provide protection to BCs by bringing a protection Act under ‘BC laku Rakshana Chattam’, and involve poor in all schemes to make them rich under Poor to Rich programme.

Chandrababu Naidu announced that he would bring the honour of the sarpanches back by providing powers to local bodies. He said that TDP would complete the Veligonda project, IIIT, NIMZ, Nadikudi- Srikalahasti railway line for Kanigiri, complete Gundlakamma, Korisapadu projects, bring Godavari water to Nagarjunasagar Right Canal and Guntur channel by extending it up to Parchur, link Musi, Paleru streams to Veligonda Right Canal to end drought in the western area, make Markapuram district, bring Kandukur into Prakasam district, and complete and distribute TIDCO houses at Ongole, Giddalur, Kanigiri and Markapur to the beneficiaries.

He said that the district would be developed by promoting aquaculture, granite processing units, and pharma industries, abolishing the new Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Act 2022, completing Ramayapatnam port, bringing the paper and pulp industry, and completing the construction of summer storage tanks to address the water problems in Ongole.

The TDP president cautioned people that Jagan Mohan Reddy would try to convince them again by making false accusations about the TDP. He reminded that Jagan had accused TDP for Kodikatti attack, Viveka murder before elections to get sympathy. He said that Jagan would give Rs 10 to people but take back Rs 1,000, and assured that TDP would give 15 and make them earn Rs 100 from it, and then Rs 1,000 from that Rs 100. He requested the people to support the TDP and Jan Sena Party alliance and help them eradicate poverty in the state.