Naidu vows to develop Seema on all fronts

Kamalapur(Kadapa district): Stating that a ‘political storm is brewing in Andhra Pradesh’, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu promised the people that TDP will develop Rayalaseema region on all fronts when it comes to power.

Addressing a huge crowd as part of Raa-Kadaliraa programme here on Friday, Naidu faulted Jagan Mohan Reddy for delay in Kadapa steel plant, for which, he pointed out, the Chief Minister cut ribbon two times.

Alleging that the YSRCP government has imposed a heavy burden on the people by increasing power tariff several time, he promised that the TDP if comes to power will not raise charges and reminded that the party had on raised tariff during five years of its rule.

“TDP knows how to rule. We know how to govern, how to create wealth and how to do justice to the poor. We will not increase power charges if we come to power. This government is more concerned with cutting ribbons, painting ruling party colours to government buildings and naming schemes, but not about real work. It is my responsibility to make Rayalaseema ‘Ratanala Seema’ (land of diamonds) again. There is no water in canals, but there are tears in the eyes of farmers. My aim is to bring Godavari water to Banakacharla. Rayalaseema has all the advantages except water. People need not migrate to anywhere for employment. We will develop the region in all fronts,” he said. He alleged that the YSRCP government has not spent even 20 per cent of what the TDP government spent on the projects here in five years.

TDP senior leaders Putta Narasimha Reddy, R Srinivasulu Reddy, district Jana Sena president Sunkara Srinivas and others attended the public meeting.