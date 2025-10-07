Naidu vows to ‘protect and expand Vizag Steel Plant’

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed that by the end of the third quarter of FY26, the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) should reach a production capacity of 92.5 per cent, while stressing that all stakeholders must work in unison to achieve this goal.

During a review at the Secretariat on Monday with senior officials and the management of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), he hailed the turnaround of VSP as “a symbol of Andhra Pradesh’s industrial resurgence”.

“The progress being seen today is the result of measures taken, collective decision-making and coordination over the past year,” he said.

The review focused on strengthening VSP and driving it towards maximum production capacity. Naidu assessed the steps taken in the past year and the outcomes achieved. He emphasised that the management, workers, employees, and both the Centre and the state government must continue working together to strengthen the plant further.

Naidu praised the progress made over the past year. “In September last year, the plant was operating at just 25 per cent capacity. This September, it reached 79 per cent. That is remarkable progress and a sign of what teamwork can achieve,” he observed.

The Chief Minister credited the turnaround to close coordination between the central and state governments, as well as the efforts of plant management and workers. He emphasized that the VSP’s revival is not just an industrial success story but also a matter of pride for Andhra Pradesh.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the central government had extended financial assistance of Rs 11,440 crore, most of which has already been released and used to strengthen operations. The funds helped stabilise production, improve maintenance, and boost overall capacity.

Calling the progress “a welcome development”, Naidu said the state government remains fully committed to protecting and expanding the steel plant, which plays a crucial role in India’s public sector steel industry and the state’s industrial growth story.

Naidu instructed officials to conduct monthly performance reviews at the chief secretary level and hold comprehensive quarterly assessments to ensure the 92.5 per cent production target is achieved.

Naidu said the next phase is about sustaining this growth momentum. “The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant must once again become a symbol of self-reliance and industrial strength for India,” he said.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, RINL CMD Ajit Kumar Saxena, Union Steel Ministry joint secretary Abhijit Narendra, and director G V N Prasad participated.