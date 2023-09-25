Naidu will come out with clean chit, says Rajakumari

Live
Highlights
Guntur: Former chairman of AP Mahila Commission Nannapaneni Rajakumari expressed confidence that TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu will come out with the clean chit. She participated in the deeksha programme conducted in Ponnuru along with former MLA Dhulipala Narendra Kumar on Sunday.
Speaking on this occasion, she said Naidu got international reputation and that is why the Telugu people across the globe protested for the arrest of
the latter.
She alleged that the YSRCP government hatched a conspiracy and arrested him before the elections with a fear of defeat in the elections. She said that development is possible with Chandrababu Naidu.
