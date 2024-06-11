Naidu works on result-oriented cabinet

Vijayawada:With the Modi 3.0 cabinet in place, all eyes are now on the composition of the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is making quick moves to finalise the constitution of the new Council of Ministers.

Sources say that this time Naidu’s cabinet is going to be a new style cabinet which would be result oriented and a mix of experience and expertise more than social engineering. Naidu knows that the next five-year period is going to be a crucial period for TDP since the hopes and aspirations of people have risen to a new high and his team has to be one which would mean business from day one.

Naidu may take oath along with 25 ministers; some say that he may take oath along with about 20 ministers which could include two from Jana Sena and two from BJP and go in for expansion later. Naidu is learnt to have had consultations with Jana Sena and BJP top leadership over the probables from these parties and has started working on the composition of the council of ministers.

According to sources, Pawan Kalyan would be the Deputy Chief Minister and may be given Home department while Nadendla Manohar JSP will get a key portfolio of Revenue or Industries.From BJP two names are making rounds. Kamineni Srinivas who was the health minister in the Naidu 2014 government and Vishnukumar Raju. It is not yet known whether Naidu would like to accommodate Nara Lokesh in the council of ministers if he would be given the crucial responsibility of party affairs.

Among other probables are Anam Ramanarayan Reddy, Kanna Laxminarayana, Ganta Srinivas Rao, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, P Narayana, Paritala Sunitha,Payavula Keshav. Jyothula Nehru, K Atchannaidu, Vangalapudi Anita and Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary among others.

Naidu has already announced that his priorities are development and creating employment opportunities by attracting industries. Many NRIs have started expressing their intent to set up industries in the state if the government plays a proactive role. Among his top priorities are completion of the Polavaram Project and construction of the capital city of Amravati.