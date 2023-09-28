Naidu's arrested based on evidences, says former minister Anil Kumar Yadav

Former Minister Anil Kumar Yadav responded to Chandrababu's arrest. During a media interaction on Thursday, he claimed that there are substantial pieces of evidence indicating Chandrababu's involvement in corruption. He emphasized that the arrest by the CID was solely based on evidence, which is why the courts denied bail. Anil stated that Chandrababu's alleged scams are gradually being exposed one by one.



Anil further remarked on Chandrababu's "lucky number" being 23, highlighting how he allegedly poached 23 members from their party and won 23 seats in the 2019 elections. He also pointed out that Chandrababu's arrest occurred on the 23rd.

Anil asserted that those who engage in wrongdoing within their government will face legal consequences, regardless of their age. He made it clear that a crime is a crime, and Chandrababu may have to face additional cases in the future.