Naidu’s fate lies in the hands of Delhi: KA Paul

Visakhapatnam: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu’s political destiny lies in the corridors of power in Delhi, said president of Praja Shanthi Party KA Paul.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Paul stressed on the unity of 15 crore Telugu people which is paramount in defeating deceit, dishonesty, and corruption.

“Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah serves to explain why Naidu was arrested during the G20 summit attended by world leaders. There seems to be several reasons for Naidu’s arrest months before the elections,” Paul mentioned.

However, he wondered where were the 60 lakh TDP workers, who attended the padayatra of Lokesh and road shows of Naidu, when the party chief was arrested. “Not even 600 people were found on the streets which is a disappointing factor and the lakhs of people who attended padayatra appear to be paid artists,” Paul commented.

Time has come for BC, SC, ST, Muslim and Christian communities to awaken to the fact that both the political parties (YSRCP and TDP) are BJP-aligned. The Centre failed to stand up for AP’s issues such as Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, affecting 2 lakh families and Rs 8 lakh crore properties, he said.

He pointed out that Andhra Pradesh is suffering a burden of Rs.10 lakh crore debts with interest becoming a huge challenge to pay. “Our ultimate goal is to safeguard the state and country from the clutches of corrupt political entities and business tycoons such as Adani and Ambani,” he said, calling for a united fight against the corrupt political leaders.