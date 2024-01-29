Naidu’s speech lacks dignity: ex-MLA Visveshwara Reddy

Uravakonda (Anantapur district): Former MLA Y Visveshwara Reddy thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for releasing Rs 210 crore to cater several needs of the constituency following his request during the CM’s public meeting held in the town recently.

It should be reminded that Visveshwara Reddy had requested the CM during his recent visit for allocation of funds for village reconstruction works related to Jeedipalle reservoir and for taking up of rehabilitation works at a cost of Rs 88 crore. Similarly, Rs 68 crore for taking up distributary works of HNSS project to facilitate irrigation to 75,000 acres of crop lands and another Rs 33 crore for building BC residential school in Pennohibilam, aloso for taking up 12 minor irrigation tanks construction and supply of Hundri Neeva water to Shekshanupalle thanda etc.

Visveshwara Reddy flayed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for lacking dignity and decorum in his speeches at his local public meeting. He had a dig at Naidu for taking credit for the execution of first phase of HNSS project. He maintained that when Naidu was the Chief Minister, he condensed the project from 40 TMC project to just 5 TMC and it was YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who completed 80 per cent of the project and upgraded it to 40 TMC water supply to the district. It was TDP founder and former CM NT Rama Rao, who first initiated it and YSR, who brought it to a logical conclusion, he informed. Naidu also failed to fill the 500 odd village tanks in the district, he alleged.