Naidu’s swearing-in ceremony on June 12
- TDP leaders finalise the venue
- Select the ground at Kesarapalli IT Park near the Gannavaram airport
Vijayawada : The swearing-in ceremony of Chandrababu Naidu as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh will be held at 11.27 am on June 12.
The TDP leaders are said to have finalized the ground at Kesarapalli IT Park near the Gannavaram airport as it will be a convenient venue for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other important leaders coming from various States.
TDP leaders including K Atchannaidu and TD Janardhan inspected the site on Friday and finalised the venue. Necessary equipment also started reaching the meeting venue.
Earlier, the TDP leaders visited various places near the capital region and beside the national highway at Tadepalli, but could not select the venue as the area will be totally inundated if it rains.
The TDP is planning to organise the Naidu’s swearing-in function in a a big way as Chief Ministers of several States including NDA leaders from several parts of the country are scheduled to attend the programme.