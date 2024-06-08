  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Naidu’s swearing-in ceremony on June 12

Naidu’s swearing-in ceremony on June 12
x

TDP State president K Atchannaidu and party senior leader T D Janardhan at the venue selected for Chandrababu Naidu’s swearing-in function near the Gannavaram airport on Friday

Highlights

  • TDP leaders finalise the venue
  • Select the ground at Kesarapalli IT Park near the Gannavaram airport

Vijayawada : The swearing-in ceremony of Chandrababu Naidu as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh will be held at 11.27 am on June 12.

The TDP leaders are said to have finalized the ground at Kesarapalli IT Park near the Gannavaram airport as it will be a convenient venue for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other important leaders coming from various States.

TDP leaders including K Atchannaidu and TD Janardhan inspected the site on Friday and finalised the venue. Necessary equipment also started reaching the meeting venue.

Earlier, the TDP leaders visited various places near the capital region and beside the national highway at Tadepalli, but could not select the venue as the area will be totally inundated if it rains.

The TDP is planning to organise the Naidu’s swearing-in function in a a big way as Chief Ministers of several States including NDA leaders from several parts of the country are scheduled to attend the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X