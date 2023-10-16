Naidu’s weight increased by 1 kg, says Ambati

Guntur: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu assured that the government will release water to save the standing crops in Krishna delta ayacut as per water availability.

Addressing the media at his residence in Guntur city on Sunday, he said at present the Irrigation department is drawing water from Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme and Pulichintala Project and releasing water to save standing crops. He said some farmers are illegally drawing water from Lift Irrigation Schemes used for cultivating the crops and added that though illegal, the government is not taking any action, because it is the responsibility of the government to supply water to save the crops.

He made it clear that the government will take all the steps to release water to save standing crops and they were least bothered about TDP leaders’ protests. He said due to deficit rainfall water level in the reservoir had fallen.

Referring to the TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s health condition, Minister Rambabu said the latter’s weight increased by one kg in 35 days according to Rajahmundry Central Jail officials. He recalled that Chandrababu’s family members were supplying food to him.