Nakka Ananda Babu participate in all-member meeting of the Bhattiprolu Mandal

Former minister Nakka Ananda Babu recently presided over an all-member meeting of the Bhattiprolu Mandal (a sub-district) of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The meeting was held at the Arya Vaishya Kalyana Mandapam in the market center of Bhattiprolu village.

As part of the preparations for a public meeting, leaders and workers were directed to ensure maximum participation from the Bhattiprolu Mandal, which is part of the Vemuru Constituency.









Former Minister Nakka Ananda Babu announced that TDP National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu will hold a public meeting in the Parchuru Constituency of the Bapatla Parliament in Inkollu on the 17th of this month. The purpose of the meeting is to rally against the current YCP government, which is seen as chaotic.



The address of the meeting venue is as follows:

Parchur Constituency

Pavuluru Road

Near TTD Kalyana Mandapam

Pavulur Anjaneya Swamy Gudi Road

Another town

To ensure the success of the upcoming elections and the Ra Kadali Ra Sabha program, the leaders and activists of the Bhattiprolu Mandal TDP are being urged to attend the meeting in large numbers and work together towards its success.

In addition to TDP state leaders and Guntur corporator Vemulapalli Sriram Prasad (Buzzi), representatives from Janasena, and observers from the Bhattiprolu Mandal Naku Jana Samaiyaman were also present at the meeting. Various activists and others also participated.