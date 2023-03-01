Nalluri Nursing Home offers special packages for women

Ongole (Prakasam district): The management of Nalluri Nursing Home in Ongole announced that they are offering obstetrics and gynaecology services to women at special discounts and packages throughout March month, as part of Women's Day celebrations.





In a press meeting held at the nursing home here on Tuesday, its managing director Dr Nalluri Nithin and Dr Nalluri Aruna Rao informed that they have a large team of obstetricians and gynaecologists including Dr Nalluri Snehapriya, Dr Nalluri Deepthi and Dr Lanka Divyabharathi to treat women, children and perform normal deliveries. They said that with the service of over four decades, they are the first to receive NABH accreditation and certification for nursing service. They said that they are offering a package for normal delivery with a single room and complimentary baby kit at Rs 15,000 and a package for caesarean delivery at Rs 25,000. The packages are valid for pregnant women only, who register with them between March 1 to 31, and includes 50 per cent discount on the follow-ups and 20 per cent discount on investigations, they added.





Nursing home's chief operating officer S Narasimha Murthy explained that they are also offering a package for people suffering from diabetes and hypertension. As part of the package at Rs 499, people can get FBS, PPBS, HBA1C, S Creatinine, TSH, CUE and HB Percentage tests with consultations from a diabetologist, ophthalmologist, and general surgeon. He said that they are also offering services like high-risk pregnancy care, painless deliveries, and laparoscopic surgeries also at a discounted price.





Dr Nalluri Neeraj, Dr Beri Anjaneyulu Reddy, Dr Balu Suman, marketing manager Shaik Khasim Saida, senior manager Srinivas and others present at the press meet.



