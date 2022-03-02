Nandi Vahana Seva, Kalyanotsavam enthral devotees at Srisailam

Kurnool: On the eighth day of the 11-day Maha Sivaratri festival, the authorities of Srisailam temple have organised Prabhotsavam, Nandi Vahana Seva, Lingodbhavakala Maha Rudrabhisekam, Paga Alankarana and Kalyanotsavam on Tuesday. A wide variety of cultural programmes were also organised on the occasion.

Early in the morning the priests offered special prayers to Swami and Ammavaru. Chandeeshwara Swamy was also offered special prayers at Yagashala followed by Japas and Parayanas for the wellbeing of the human kind. Later Mandapa Aradhana, Panchavararchanas, Shiva Panchakshari, Nityahavana, Rudra Homam and Chandi Homam were performed according to Agama Sastra, stated the authorities.

Later in the evening, Prabhotsavam was organised to the presiding deities. The Prabha was decorated with various varieties of flowers. Even Nadaswaram, Kolatam, Chakka Bhajana, Damarukam, Beerappa Dolu, Pagati Veshalu, Tappeta Chindu and other folk forms were also held. As part of Vahana Seva, the Lord and Goddess were taken out in a procession on Nandi Vahanam besides conducting Alaya Utsavam.

Late in the evening at around 10 pm, Lingodbhavakala and Maha Rudrabhisekam was performed to the Lord. Eleven eminent archakas have recited Rudra mantras according to Mahanyasa Purvaka. Abhisekam, for nearly 4 hours, was performed to the lord. The Abhisekam was organised in the sacred Mallika Gundam with water, Panchamrutham and fruits.

Paga Alankarana: The Paga Alankarana was started immediately after the starting of Lingodbhavakala Rudrabhisekham. The Paga Alankarana has a specific place in the Brahmotsavams, stated the authorities. As per tradition, the bridegroom wears a turban around his head and the same system is followed in Srisailam which is known as Paga Alankarana. At midnight, around 12 am, Kalynatsavam was performed to Swami and Ammavaru amid chanting of Vedic mantras. Prior to Kalyanotsavam, the Archakas recited Sankalpam for the wellbeing of the people.