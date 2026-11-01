Nandigama Leads Polling in NTR District with 34.31%

VIJAYAWADA: Nandigama is leading the polling percentage in NTR district, recording 34.31 per cent voter turnout by 11 AM, while Tiruvuru stood second with 31.09 per cent. Compared to these areas, polling in Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) limits is progressing at a slower pace.

According to the polling figures released at 11 AM, Vijayawada recorded 18.07 per cent polling, with 1,45,608 votes polled out of a total electorate of 8,05,797.

Among the other urban local bodies, Jaggaiahpet registered 29.30 per cent polling, while Kondapalli recorded 20.94 per cent.

The polling percentages at 11 AM were:

Nandigama – 34.31%

Tiruvuru – 31.09%

Jaggayyapet – 29.30%

Kondapalli – 20.94%

Vijayawada (VMC) – 18.07%

The figures indicate comparatively brisk polling in Nandigama and Tiruvuru, while Vijayawada Municipal Corporation limits witnessed a slower pace of voting during the morning hours.

Meanwhile, NTR District Election General Observer A Nagalakshmi inspected the polling process in Nandigama Municipality. She visited polling stations and reviewed the arrangements to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the election.

Election officials are continuing to monitor polling across the district as voting progresses.