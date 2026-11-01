Just In
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Yellow Shirt Row Sparks Tension at Nandigama Polling Station

In Short

  • Police Ask TDP Chairman Candidate Shakhamuri Vamsi to Change Shirt; He Later Returns Wearing White Shirt
  • TDP Leaders Object to Fan Symbol Display Inside Polling Station

Yellow Shirt Row Sparks Tension at Nandigama Polling Station
X

Yellow Shirt Row Sparks Tension at Nandigama Polling Station

Font size
FOLLOW ON Google News

NANDIGAMA (NTR DISTRICT): Tension prevailed at the Nandigama Zilla Parishad High School polling station after a heated exchange of words broke out between Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and police personnel over the yellow-coloured shirt worn by Nandigama chairman candidate Shakhamuri Vamsi.

Police reportedly advised Vamsi to change his yellow shirt, citing concerns over the colour being associated with the TDP. Following the police objection, Vamsi changed his yellow shirt and returned to the polling station wearing a white shirt.

Meanwhile, TDP leaders raised objections over the presence of a fan symbol inside the polling station, questioning its display at the polling premises. The issue further triggered an argument between TDP leaders and police personnel, creating a tense atmosphere at the school.

Police officials intervened and held discussions with both sides to defuse the situation. They pacified the TDP leaders and brought the situation under control, preventing further escalation.

Dasari Srinivasa Rao
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dasari Srinivasa Rao

[email protected]

Dasari Srinivasa Rao is a Staff Reporter with The Hans India, covering NTR and Krishna districts, with a primary focus on Vijayawada. He has 32 years of experience in journalism. His reporting spans a wide range of beats, including city and rural development, politics, irrigation, education, crime, and human-interest stories.

Tags

Nandigama polling station incidentShakhamuri VamsiTDP yellow shirt controversyfan symbol polling disputeNTR district municipal elections
Next Story

Latest News

More

Top Stories

More
Share it
X