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Yellow Shirt Row Sparks Tension at Nandigama Polling Station
In Short
- Police Ask TDP Chairman Candidate Shakhamuri Vamsi to Change Shirt; He Later Returns Wearing White Shirt
- TDP Leaders Object to Fan Symbol Display Inside Polling Station
NANDIGAMA (NTR DISTRICT): Tension prevailed at the Nandigama Zilla Parishad High School polling station after a heated exchange of words broke out between Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and police personnel over the yellow-coloured shirt worn by Nandigama chairman candidate Shakhamuri Vamsi.
Police reportedly advised Vamsi to change his yellow shirt, citing concerns over the colour being associated with the TDP. Following the police objection, Vamsi changed his yellow shirt and returned to the polling station wearing a white shirt.
Meanwhile, TDP leaders raised objections over the presence of a fan symbol inside the polling station, questioning its display at the polling premises. The issue further triggered an argument between TDP leaders and police personnel, creating a tense atmosphere at the school.
Police officials intervened and held discussions with both sides to defuse the situation. They pacified the TDP leaders and brought the situation under control, preventing further escalation.
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