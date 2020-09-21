Nandigama YSRCP MLA Jagan Mohan Rao tests positive for coronavirus

Yet another MLA from Andhra Pradesh had tested positive for coronavirus. Nandigama YSRCP MLA Dr Mondithoka Jagan mohan Rao has been diagnosed with corona positive. He said he had been suffering from coronavirus symptoms for the last two days and had undergone a corona test. The MLA asked those who had been close to him for the past four days to undergo a COVID examination and stay at the home quarantine.

He urged his followers not to meet him for a few days as he was receiving treatment. MLA Jaganmohan Rao said that with the blessings of God and the people, he will soon recover and come before the people.

On the other hand, Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have started declining from the last four days. According to a bulletin released on Sunday, 70,455 samples were tested on Sunday where as many as 7738 new positive cases were reported taking the total number of coronavirus cases across the state to 6,25,514. Meanwhile, 57 people have died in the past 24 hours bringing the total death toll to 5359.

Meanwhile, the health department reported that as many as 10,608 people had recovered in the past 24 hours, which brings the number of people recovering from the coronavirus to 5,41,319 while 78,836 people are being treated at various coronavirus hospitals.