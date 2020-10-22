Nandikotkur health centre lack road

Kurnool: YSRCP Rayalaseema Foundation in-charge Madarapu Kedarnath said that the health community centre at Nandikotkur has no proper road causing many difficulties to the patients to reach it. He demanded the officials to immediately to lay a road.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, Kedarnath said that several patients from the surrounding and adjacent villages of Nandikotkur constituency used to visit the community centre for health for checkups. Due to repairs and drain construction works, the road leading to the center was completely flooded with sewage and mud water. Many motorists travelling on the road met with accidents due to slippery road, said Kedarnath.

"A pregnant woman from a nearby village who was rushed to the health centre in an autorickshaw had delivered midway and the baby died before they reached the health centre. Who will take the responsibility of the baby's death," he asked.

Kedarnath said that the foot railings at the entrance have come out posing a threat to the walkers. Even the premises was filled with filthy water and untidy. He demanded the officials to take urgent steps to clean up the health centre and its surroundings and laying of roads.











