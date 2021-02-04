Nandikotkur MLA, Byreddy Siddhartha Reddy spar over selection of sarpanch

Kurnool: The differences between Nandikotkur MLA Toguru Arthur and Byreddy Siddhartha Reddy once again came to fore on Wednesday with the leaders attacking each other in the presence of Finance, Labour, Municipal and Kurnool in-charge Ministers, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Gummanur Jayaram, Botcha Satyanarayana and Anil Kumar Yadav.

According to information, the two leaders Arthur and Byreddy Siddhartha Reddy while trying to select a candidate of their own to contest for sarpanch post, could not come to an understanding. As a result of it, differences took place between them, which literally resulted in heated arguments.

The ministers on learning about the issue came to Kurnool on Wednesday. A party meeting was organised at a hotel in the city to which both MLA of Nandikotkur T Arthur and Byreddy Siddhartha Reddy attended with their followers. After a while of discussion, the leaders once again entered heated argument and used unparliamentary language against each other.

Though the issue was taking in front of the Ministers, they just become mute spectators. The followers of both leaders indulged in physical fight by throwing chairs on each other. In the incident, YSRCP state office bearer Raghuramaiah suffered serious injuries. However, the Ministers managed to compromise the issue, stated a source. Later, the Minister for Municipal and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana addressing media persons said these issues were common within the partymen. Those minor issues could not be taken seriously. He said everyone wants to contest for sarpanch post on YSRC banner due to the craze the party has owned among the public. But it is not possible to everyone to be given chance. The matter between the two leaders was settled down and everything was well and good, stated Botcha Satyanarayana.