Nandivelugu road to be restored at a cost of Rs 3 cr

Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu said Nandivelugu road restoration work will be taken up at a cost of Rs 3 crore
Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu said Nandivelugu road restoration work will be taken up at a cost of Rs 3 crore. He along with MLA Mustafa, MLC Chandragiri Yesuratnam and GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri laid the foundation stone for 800 metres BT Road from NTR Statue at RTC Bus Stand to Gandhi Statue at Nandivelugu on Monday.
The road will be laid under the National Clean Air programme. MLA Mustafa said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been focusing on Guntur city development. He further said that the GMC was developing the roads in all wards in Guntur.
He said if Nandivelugu road is laid, problems of people residing in that area will be solved. GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri said the GMC will complete the laying of BT roads. She explained the steps taken by the GMC for development of the city.